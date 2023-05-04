Examining Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) closed at $1.34 up 6.35% from its previous closing price of $1.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 700070 shares were traded. GOSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 17.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

SMBC Nikko Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on December 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Giraudo Bryan bought 55,000 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 56,094 led to the insider holds 125,990 shares of the business.

Hasnain Faheem bought 440,500 shares of GOSS for $503,580 on Mar 22. The President & CEO now owns 4,495,897 shares after completing the transaction at $1.14 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Hasnain Faheem, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 269,389 shares for $1.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 322,324 and bolstered with 4,055,397 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOSS now has a Market Capitalization of 108.28M and an Enterprise Value of 78.34M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOSS has reached a high of $15.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2940, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.7937.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GOSS has traded an average of 3.46M shares per day and 1.69M over the past ten days. A total of 94.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.93M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 118.76% stake in the company. Shares short for GOSS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 17.13M with a Short Ratio of 17.13M, compared to 24.52M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.03% and a Short% of Float of 20.79%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.62, while EPS last year was -$0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.04. EPS for the following year is -$1.85, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$2.66.