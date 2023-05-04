Examining ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s cash flow and debt position

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) closed the day trading at $2.21 up 0.91% from the previous closing price of $2.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501399 shares were traded. PRQR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1525.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRQR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JMP Securities on March 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Mkt Outperform and sets its target price to $5 from $1.50 previously.

On December 22, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $0.80 to $5.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $1.70.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRQR now has a Market Capitalization of 174.56M and an Enterprise Value of 95.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 33.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRQR has reached a high of $3.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6904, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8173.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRQR traded about 956.98K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRQR traded about 479.1k shares per day. A total of 72.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.46M. Insiders hold about 19.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PRQR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 1.62M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.19% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.71.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.5M and the low estimate is $5.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -56.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.