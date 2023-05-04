Examining TotalEnergies SE (TTE)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) closed at $60.02 down -1.09% from its previous closing price of $60.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2652685 shares were traded. TTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TotalEnergies SE’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2023, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $72.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when TotalEnergies SE bought 71,980 shares for $31.15 per share. The transaction valued at 2,242,350 led to the insider holds 172,601 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTE now has a Market Capitalization of 153.70B and an Enterprise Value of 171.49B. As of this moment, TotalEnergies’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTE has reached a high of $65.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TTE has traded an average of 1.69M shares per day and 1.4M over the past ten days. A total of 2.46B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.39B. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TTE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.42M, compared to 4.6M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TTE is 2.85, from 3.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.06.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.99 and a low estimate of $2.25, while EPS last year was $3.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.64, with high estimates of $3.77 and low estimates of $2.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.9 and $9.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.59. EPS for the following year is $9.91, with 7 analysts recommending between $13.72 and $6.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $51.84B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $51.84B to a low estimate of $51.84B. As of the current estimate, TotalEnergies SE’s year-ago sales were $74.77B, an estimated decrease of -30.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.09B, a decrease of -31.50% less than the figure of -$30.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $53.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53.09B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $336.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $207.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $251.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $281B, down -10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $245.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $321.36B and the low estimate is $206.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.