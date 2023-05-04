First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Records 0.78% Price increase in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) was $28.45 for the day, up 0.78% from the previous closing price of $28.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 937085 shares were traded. FFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FFIN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on August 31, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On October 16, 2018, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when TROTTER JOHNNY bought 2,500 shares for $27.97 per share. The transaction valued at 69,925 led to the insider holds 920,076 shares of the business.

TROTTER JOHNNY bought 4,000 shares of FFIN for $116,200 on May 01. The Director now owns 917,576 shares after completing the transaction at $29.05 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Hickox Michelle S, who serves as the EVP/CFO of the company, bought 1,700 shares for $29.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,065 and bolstered with 12,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FFIN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.15B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIN has reached a high of $47.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.49.

Shares Statistics:

FFIN traded an average of 686.08K shares per day over the past three months and 643.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 142.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.58M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.31M with a Short Ratio of 7.31M, compared to 7.76M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.15% and a Short% of Float of 6.85%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.68, FFIN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.44. The current Payout Ratio is 38.20% for FFIN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.48. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $129.7M to a low estimate of $128.95M. As of the current estimate, First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $136.1M, an estimated decrease of -5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.77M, a decrease of -4.70% over than the figure of -$5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $132.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $522M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $514.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $518.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $533.08M, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $540.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $560.4M and the low estimate is $527.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.