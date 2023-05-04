Fisker Inc. (FSR)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The closing price of Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) was $5.58 for the day, up 9.41% from the previous closing price of $5.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7103641 shares were traded. FSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FSR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $6.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on January 25, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Huhnke Burkhard J. sold 10,280 shares for $5.93 per share. The transaction valued at 60,960 led to the insider holds 25,493 shares of the business.

FIFTHDELTA Ltd sold 1,529,026 shares of FSR for $10,015,120 on Feb 13. The 10% Owner now owns 17,937,500 shares after completing the transaction at $6.55 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, FIFTHDELTA Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 713,727 shares for $6.93 each. As a result, the insider received 4,946,128 and left with 19,466,526 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.80B and an Enterprise Value of 1.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6044.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.13k whereas that against EBITDA is -3.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSR has reached a high of $11.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.45.

Shares Statistics:

FSR traded an average of 8.26M shares per day over the past three months and 11.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 315.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.06M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FSR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 67.89M with a Short Ratio of 67.89M, compared to 64.44M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.56% and a Short% of Float of 34.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.48 and -$1.03.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $325.03M, an increase of 3,250,200.00% over than the figure of $119,483.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $421M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $342k, up 603,294.68% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.04B and the low estimate is $2.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 99.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.