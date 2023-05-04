Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

In the latest session, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) closed at $6.16 down -3.14% from its previous closing price of $6.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4643635 shares were traded. YMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 01, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On June 29, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on June 29, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YMM now has a Market Capitalization of 8.29B and an Enterprise Value of 4.49B. As of this moment, Full’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 110.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YMM has reached a high of $10.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YMM has traded an average of 6.11M shares per day and 5.81M over the past ten days. A total of 1.06B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 944.78M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.20% stake in the company. Shares short for YMM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 42.86M with a Short Ratio of 42.86M, compared to 43.75M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $234.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $236.87M to a low estimate of $233.39M. As of the current estimate, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $210.21M, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $288.32M, an increase of 15.60% over than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $292.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $286.24M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $976.29M, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.