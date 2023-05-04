Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Stock Closes up 3.05% on Wednesday Trading

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) closed the day trading at $0.79 up 3.05% from the previous closing price of $0.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0382 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1796324 shares were traded. VINO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VINO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VINO now has a Market Capitalization of 6.35M and an Enterprise Value of 9.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VINO has reached a high of $18.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9794, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0781.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VINO traded about 347.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VINO traded about 192.08k shares per day. A total of 2.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.31M. Insiders hold about 8.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VINO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 75.04k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 119.1k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.