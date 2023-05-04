Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) was $33.43 for the day, down -0.83% from the previous closing price of $33.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 973836 shares were traded. GPRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GPRE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $37.

On December 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.UBS initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when STARK JAMES E bought 787 shares for $31.85 per share. The transaction valued at 25,066 led to the insider holds 11,184 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPRE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.92B and an Enterprise Value of 2.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 82.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPRE has reached a high of $41.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.64.

Shares Statistics:

GPRE traded an average of 838.01K shares per day over the past three months and 611.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.33M. Insiders hold about 3.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 114.82% stake in the company. Shares short for GPRE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.67M with a Short Ratio of 6.67M, compared to 8.35M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.22% and a Short% of Float of 14.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.96, while EPS last year was -$1.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $2.25, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $1.38.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $872M to a low estimate of $769.32M. As of the current estimate, Green Plains Inc.’s year-ago sales were $781.43M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $886.33M, a decrease of -12.50% less than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $947.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $836.52M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.66B, down -9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.72B and the low estimate is $2.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.