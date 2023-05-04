Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Records 5.48 million Shares Traded, Reaches $5.74 High

After finishing at $11.69 in the prior trading day, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) closed at $5.09, down -56.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5483548 shares were traded. GFAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GFAI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GFAI now has a Market Capitalization of 28.90M and an Enterprise Value of 43.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFAI has reached a high of $36.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.11.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.21M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.18M. Insiders hold about 26.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GFAI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 256.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 60.49k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.86% and a Short% of Float of 20.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.