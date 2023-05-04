Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) closed at $0.15 in the last session, down -15.92% from day before closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0275 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1162339 shares were traded. HSDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1789 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1383.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HSDT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.70 and its Current Ratio is at 15.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on March 24, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when ANDREEFF DANE bought 80,041 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 19,946 led to the insider holds 332,517 shares of the business.

ANDREEFF DANE bought 89,300 shares of HSDT for $27,835 on Nov 23. The President and CEO now owns 308,003 shares after completing the transaction at $0.31 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, ANDREEFF DANE, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,834 and bolstered with 218,572 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HSDT now has a Market Capitalization of 5.51M and an Enterprise Value of -8.93M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -11.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSDT has reached a high of $3.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2372, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3696.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HSDT traded on average about 331.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 384.18k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 28.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.56M. Insiders hold about 2.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HSDT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 160.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 398.03k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 0.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $280k. It ranges from a high estimate of $350k to a low estimate of $170k. As of the current estimate, Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $190k, an estimated increase of 47.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $400k, an increase of 236.10% over than the figure of $47.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $540k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $220k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $787k, up 159.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.95M and the low estimate is $1.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 138.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.