Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.34

In the latest session, Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) closed at $8.01 up 1.78% from its previous closing price of $7.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1282158 shares were traded. MOMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hello Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on April 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $12.50 from $4.80 previously.

On April 14, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $13.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on February 16, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOMO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.69B and an Enterprise Value of 549.24M. As of this moment, Hello’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOMO has reached a high of $10.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.03.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MOMO has traded an average of 1.55M shares per day and 1.37M over the past ten days. A total of 188.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.87M. Insiders hold about 5.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MOMO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.72M with a Short Ratio of 5.72M, compared to 5.16M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MOMO, which recently paid a dividend on May 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 13, 2011 when the company split stock in a 30:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.73 and $1.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $389.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $392M to a low estimate of $387.94M. As of the current estimate, Hello Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $437.42M, an estimated decrease of -10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $430.38M, a decrease of -0.40% over than the figure of -$10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $435.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $424.55M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84B, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.