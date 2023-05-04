Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) was $16.20 for the day, down -0.06% from the previous closing price of $16.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2364705 shares were traded. HTZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.17.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HTZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on December 06, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On January 13, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Leef Eric sold 4,034 shares for $19.31 per share. The transaction valued at 77,897 led to the insider holds 40,809 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTZ now has a Market Capitalization of 5.30B and an Enterprise Value of 21.32B. As of this moment, Hertz’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTZ has reached a high of $22.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.51.

Shares Statistics:

HTZ traded an average of 4.10M shares per day over the past three months and 3.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 321.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 316.05M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.46% stake in the company. Shares short for HTZ as of Apr 13, 2023 were 20.95M with a Short Ratio of 20.95M, compared to 16.12M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.56% and a Short% of Float of 15.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.87 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.53. EPS for the following year is $2.24, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.91 and $1.84.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.46B to a low estimate of $2.42B. As of the current estimate, Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.34B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.69B, an increase of 7.60% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.63B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.69B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.91B and the low estimate is $9.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.