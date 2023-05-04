High and low EPS estimates for American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT)’s current quarter

The price of American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE: AAT) closed at $17.77 in the last session, up 0.34% from day before closing price of $17.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 587476 shares were traded. AAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.59.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AAT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2022, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $40.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on May 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $42.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when RADY ERNEST S bought 100,000 shares for $17.66 per share. The transaction valued at 1,766,000 led to the insider holds 7,397,628 shares of the business.

RADY ERNEST S bought 100,000 shares of AAT for $1,766,000 on May 02. The Chairman & CEO now owns 7,297,628 shares after completing the transaction at $17.66 per share. On May 01, another insider, RADY ERNEST S, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, bought 120,000 shares for $17.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,158,800 and bolstered with 7,197,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.06B and an Enterprise Value of 2.68B. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAT has reached a high of $36.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AAT traded on average about 602.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 471.01k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 60.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.85M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AAT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.07M, compared to 1.66M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.41% and a Short% of Float of 7.18%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AAT is 1.32, which was 1.29 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.42.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $103.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $105.58M to a low estimate of $100.85M. As of the current estimate, American Assets Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $104.16M, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $104.18M, an increase of 1.70% over than the figure of -$0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $101.19M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $428.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $404.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $418.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $422.65M, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $430.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $447.45M and the low estimate is $411.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.