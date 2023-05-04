Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $0.42 in the prior trading day, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) closed at $0.43, up 2.38%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502745 shares were traded. HILS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4678 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HILS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when MILBY RANDY bought 500 shares for $0.78 per share. The transaction valued at 390 led to the insider holds 2,937,940 shares of the business.

MILBY RANDY bought 1,000 shares of HILS for $688 on Jun 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,938,540 shares after completing the transaction at $0.69 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, MILBY RANDY, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1 shares for $0.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 1 and bolstered with 2,937,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HILS now has a Market Capitalization of 9.71M and an Enterprise Value of 11.87M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HILS has reached a high of $2.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9476, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8293.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 11.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.13M. Insiders hold about 25.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HILS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 506.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.51M, compared to 116.14k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.40% and a Short% of Float of 7.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.14.