HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $5.64

HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: HMST) closed the day trading at $5.64 down -17.78% from the previous closing price of $6.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1249962 shares were traded. HMST stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HMST, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on April 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $21 previously.

On February 01, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $24 to $28.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on January 31, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when BOGGS SCOTT M bought 500 shares for $23.62 per share. The transaction valued at 11,811 led to the insider holds 28,669 shares of the business.

BOGGS SCOTT M bought 500 shares of HMST for $11,760 on Nov 02. The Director now owns 28,169 shares after completing the transaction at $23.52 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Patterson Mark Robert, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $34.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 170,728 and bolstered with 217,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HMST now has a Market Capitalization of 211.51M. As of this moment, HomeStreet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMST has reached a high of $42.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HMST traded about 220.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HMST traded about 609.95k shares per day. A total of 18.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.00M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HMST as of Apr 13, 2023 were 482.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 375.84k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.57% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Dividends & Splits

HMST’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 1.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 20.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.83%. The current Payout Ratio is 28.80% for HMST, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 07, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.42 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.94. EPS for the following year is $1.27, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.15 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $56.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.2M to a low estimate of $56.26M. As of the current estimate, HomeStreet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $73.07M, an estimated decrease of -22.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.19M, a decrease of -20.60% over than the figure of -$22.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.56M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HMST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $232M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $229M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $230.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $284.88M, down -19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $244M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $258M and the low estimate is $237M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.