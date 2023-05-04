Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $5.24

As of close of business last night, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $5.24, up 14.16% from its previous closing price of $4.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4642151 shares were traded. HUDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.63.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HUDI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUDI now has a Market Capitalization of 45.57M and an Enterprise Value of 54.11M. As of this moment, Huadi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUDI has reached a high of $192.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HUDI traded 1.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.24M. Insiders hold about 70.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HUDI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 324.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 299.19k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 7.65%.