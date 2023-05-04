Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs IEP

After finishing at $40.36 in the prior trading day, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) closed at $32.57, down -19.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15493558 shares were traded. IEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IEP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 03, 2017, Reiterated its Sell rating but revised its target price to $40 from $30 previously.

On August 18, 2016, UBS Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $52 to $30.

UBS reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on March 02, 2015, while the target price for the stock was revised from $88 to $93.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IEP now has a Market Capitalization of 14.27B and an Enterprise Value of 12.22B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IEP has reached a high of $55.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 808.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 340.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 336.90M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IEP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 895.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.90M, compared to 1.17M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.25% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IEP’s forward annual dividend rate was 8.00, compared to 8.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 19.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.58.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.56B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.56B to a low estimate of $2.56B. As of the current estimate, Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s year-ago sales were $2.97B, an estimated decrease of -13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.7B, a decrease of -28.80% less than the figure of -$13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.7B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.38B, down -21.30% from the average estimate.