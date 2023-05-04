Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Records -1.24% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) was $0.05 for the day, down -1.24% from the previous closing price of $0.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0006 from its previous closing price. On the day, 208812410 shares were traded. IDEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0620 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0460.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IDEX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 11, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.

On April 14, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on April 14, 2021, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Poor Alfred bought 400,000 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 1,889,125 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IDEX now has a Market Capitalization of 68.47M and an Enterprise Value of 89.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDEX has reached a high of $0.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.0966, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2831.

Shares Statistics:

IDEX traded an average of 53.80M shares per day over the past three months and 232.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 561.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 533.65M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IDEX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 66.75M with a Short Ratio of 66.75M, compared to 60.42M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.48% and a Short% of Float of 8.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $84.5M to a low estimate of $84.5M. As of the current estimate, Ideanomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.39M, an estimated increase of 232.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.7M, an increase of 755.40% over than the figure of $232.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $82.7M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $396.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $396.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $396.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $100.94M, up 292.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $691.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $691.3M and the low estimate is $691.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.