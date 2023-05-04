In the case of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR), what’s next?

In the latest session, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR) closed at $21.44 up 0.99% from its previous closing price of $21.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518790 shares were traded. SASR stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.26.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 04, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on April 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when RUPPERT CRAIG A bought 2,500 shares for $38.43 per share. The transaction valued at 96,085 led to the insider holds 96,331 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SASR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.07B. As of this moment, Sandy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SASR has reached a high of $42.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SASR has traded an average of 365.97K shares per day and 359.61k over the past ten days. A total of 44.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.24M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SASR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.43M with a Short Ratio of 1.43M, compared to 1.76M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SASR is 1.36, from 1.36 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.54. The current Payout Ratio is 34.80% for SASR, which recently paid a dividend on May 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 20, 2001 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.45 and $2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.25. EPS for the following year is $2.97, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.29 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $99.56M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $110.81M to a low estimate of $92M. As of the current estimate, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.95M, an estimated decrease of -6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.7M, a decrease of -11.60% less than the figure of -$6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $112.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $90.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SASR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $450.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $369.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $404.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $427M, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $429.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $480.72M and the low estimate is $378.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.