In What Direction Will Clarus Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Goes From Here?

As of close of business last night, Clarus Corporation’s stock clocked out at $8.66, down -3.99% from its previous closing price of $9.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 600973 shares were traded. CLAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.16.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLAR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $12 previously.

On November 08, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $31 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when KUEHNE AARON bought 4,092 shares for $12.21 per share. The transaction valued at 49,961 led to the insider holds 95,248 shares of the business.

HOUSE DONALD sold 10,000 shares of CLAR for $282,394 on Aug 23. The Director now owns 150,000 shares after completing the transaction at $28.24 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, SOKOLOW NICOLAS, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $28.53 each. As a result, the insider received 427,926 and left with 80,448 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLAR now has a Market Capitalization of 352.57M and an Enterprise Value of 495.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLAR has reached a high of $29.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.12.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLAR traded 379.94K shares on average per day over the past three months and 420.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.70M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.83% stake in the company. Shares short for CLAR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 3.83M, compared to 3.9M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.34% and a Short% of Float of 12.88%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.10, CLAR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.49 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $96.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $101.3M to a low estimate of $91.8M. As of the current estimate, Clarus Corporation’s year-ago sales were $114.93M, an estimated decrease of -16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $116.26M, a decrease of -1.70% over than the figure of -$16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $120.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $114M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $421.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $416.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $419.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $448.11M, down -6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $454.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $475M and the low estimate is $432.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.