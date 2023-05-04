Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Stocks Hit Low of $0.1525 Before Closing at $0.15

In the latest session, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) closed at $0.15 down -10.00% from its previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0170 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1010432 shares were traded. INFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1665 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1525.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 18, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On August 02, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $6.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on July 28, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INFI now has a Market Capitalization of 12.70M and an Enterprise Value of -24.70M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -9.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFI has reached a high of $1.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1920, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7324.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INFI has traded an average of 1.17M shares per day and 642.67k over the past ten days. A total of 89.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.23M. Insiders hold about 2.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.70% stake in the company. Shares short for INFI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 584.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.58M, compared to 726.53k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 0.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.55.