Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) closed at $2.45 in the last session, down -28.36% from day before closing price of $3.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.9700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1246872 shares were traded. INBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4038.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INBS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INBS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.66M and an Enterprise Value of 3.65M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INBS has reached a high of $32.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5559, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.4380.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INBS traded on average about 79.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 359.56k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 0.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.74M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INBS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 25.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 19.01k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.4 and a low estimate of -$2.74, while EPS last year was -$4.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.53, with high estimates of -$1.4 and low estimates of -$1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.52 and -$6.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.56. EPS for the following year is -$4.51, with 2 analysts recommending between -$4.4 and -$4.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $660k. It ranges from a high estimate of $910k to a low estimate of $420k. As of the current estimate, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $178k, an estimated increase of 270.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $820k, an increase of 1,123.90% over than the figure of $270.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $490k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $437k, up 458.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.12B and the low estimate is $8.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 63,970.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.