Invest in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) closed at $15.17 down -2.94% from its previous closing price of $15.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 559808 shares were traded. KRP stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on August 25, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Rhynsburger Blayne sold 2,000 shares for $15.15 per share. The transaction valued at 30,308 led to the insider holds 56,191 shares of the business.

Daugbjerg Erik B bought 6,207 shares of KRP for $100,000 on Dec 08. The Director now owns 74,185 shares after completing the transaction at $16.11 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Rhynsburger Blayne, who serves as the Controller of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $17.73 each. As a result, the insider received 44,325 and left with 46,616 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KRP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.04B and an Enterprise Value of 1.25B. As of this moment, Kimbell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRP has reached a high of $20.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KRP has traded an average of 356.22K shares per day and 207.91k over the past ten days. A total of 59.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.93M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KRP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 1.42M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.05%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KRP is 1.99, from 1.99 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.38.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.36 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.03 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $52.31M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $60M to a low estimate of $47.79M. As of the current estimate, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $33.75M, an estimated increase of 55.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.08M, a decrease of -20.10% less than the figure of $55.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $259.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $197.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $241.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $285.04M, down -15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $280.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $332.32M and the low estimate is $203.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.