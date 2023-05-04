Invest in Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) to keep your portfolio healthy

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) closed the day trading at $281.38 up 0.36% from the previous closing price of $280.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521004 shares were traded. SWAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $288.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $279.85.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SWAV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 110.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $240.

On December 16, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $285.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $300 to $235.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Zacharias Isaac sold 4,000 shares for $289.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,156,000 led to the insider holds 69,454 shares of the business.

Phung Trinh sold 1,828 shares of SWAV for $548,400 on Apr 26. The VP, Finance now owns 21,341 shares after completing the transaction at $300.00 per share. On Apr 20, another insider, WATKINS FRANK T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $261.43 each. As a result, the insider received 784,286 and left with 3,796 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWAV now has a Market Capitalization of 9.16B and an Enterprise Value of 8.92B. As of this moment, Shockwave’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 62.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 72.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWAV has reached a high of $320.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 227.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 239.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SWAV traded about 551.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SWAV traded about 781.71k shares per day. A total of 36.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.72M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SWAV as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 1.51M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.27% and a Short% of Float of 5.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.58 and $2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.81. EPS for the following year is $4.47, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.12 and $3.83.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $147.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $150.8M to a low estimate of $140.32M. As of the current estimate, Shockwave Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $93.63M, an estimated increase of 57.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.28M, an increase of 33.60% less than the figure of $57.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $165.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $156.81M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $679.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $660.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $671.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $489.73M, up 37.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $832.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $856.7M and the low estimate is $800.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.