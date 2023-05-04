Investing in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) closed the day trading at $2.05 up 2.50% from the previous closing price of $2.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1878343 shares were traded. ILPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0000.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ILPT, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Morea Joseph sold 17,500 shares for $2.07 per share. The transaction valued at 36,293 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Donley Brian E. bought 5,000 shares of ILPT for $10,000 on Apr 27. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 9,340 shares after completing the transaction at $2.00 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, PHELAN KEVIN C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $3.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,221 and bolstered with 3,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ILPT now has a Market Capitalization of 128.51M and an Enterprise Value of 4.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILPT has reached a high of $16.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9790, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9500.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ILPT traded about 1.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ILPT traded about 1.56M shares per day. A total of 65.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.54M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ILPT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 2.84M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Dividends & Splits

ILPT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 0.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.96.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$2.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.86 and -$1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.86. EPS for the following year is -$1.37, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.37 and -$1.37.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $107.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.3M to a low estimate of $106.6M. As of the current estimate, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s year-ago sales were $107.22M, an estimated increase of 0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $107.99M, an increase of 2.10% over than the figure of $0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $440M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $427.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $431.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $388.15M, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $436.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $450M and the low estimate is $427.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.