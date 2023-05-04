Investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) is a safe bet with a significant edge

After finishing at $42.51 in the prior trading day, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) closed at $43.33, up 1.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 559932 shares were traded. RARE stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.40.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RARE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 26, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $114.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Bedrosian Camille L sold 3,881 shares for $45.25 per share. The transaction valued at 175,615 led to the insider holds 46,720 shares of the business.

Pinion John Richard sold 3,755 shares of RARE for $169,951 on Mar 01. The insider now owns 80,174 shares after completing the transaction at $45.26 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Harris Erik, who serves as the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 3,664 shares for $45.25 each. As a result, the insider received 165,796 and left with 57,344 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RARE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.63B and an Enterprise Value of 1.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RARE has reached a high of $73.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.10.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 583.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 590.87k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 70.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.20M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RARE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.86M, compared to 2.98M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 5.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.55 and a low estimate of -$2.91, while EPS last year was -$2.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.02, with high estimates of -$1.65 and low estimates of -$2.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.13 and -$10.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.89. EPS for the following year is -$6.05, with 18 analysts recommending between $0 and -$10.22.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $104.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $118.1M to a low estimate of $94.9M. As of the current estimate, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $79.94M, an estimated increase of 31.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $103.88M, an increase of 16.30% less than the figure of $31.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $117.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.97M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RARE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $490.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $374.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $435.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $363.33M, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $520.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $679.4M and the low estimate is $347M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.