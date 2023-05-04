iQIYI Inc. (IQ) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.06

After finishing at $5.78 in the prior trading day, iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) closed at $5.82, up 0.69%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7290347 shares were traded. IQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 02, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $4.70 to $9.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on January 19, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2.80 to $5.10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IQ now has a Market Capitalization of 6.45B and an Enterprise Value of 8.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IQ has reached a high of $7.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 13.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 855.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 521.12M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IQ as of Apr 13, 2023 were 26.67M with a Short Ratio of 26.67M, compared to 30.72M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.17B to a low estimate of $1.15B. As of the current estimate, iQIYI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, an increase of 21.10% over than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.21B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.24B and the low estimate is $4.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.