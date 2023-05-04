Is VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) closed the day trading at $4.04 down -1.46% from the previous closing price of $4.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1281076 shares were traded. EGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0350.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EGY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Maxwell George W.M. bought 5,000 shares for $4.33 per share. The transaction valued at 21,650 led to the insider holds 133,840 shares of the business.

Bain Ronald Y bought 4,250 shares of EGY for $23,588 on Nov 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 24,808 shares after completing the transaction at $5.55 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Pruckl Thor, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 37,337 shares for $5.34 each. As a result, the insider received 199,380 and left with 96,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGY now has a Market Capitalization of 457.18M and an Enterprise Value of 509.03M. As of this moment, VAALCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGY has reached a high of $8.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4432, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7834.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EGY traded about 1.64M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EGY traded about 1.33M shares per day. A total of 107.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.16M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EGY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.62M with a Short Ratio of 5.62M, compared to 5.95M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.23% and a Short% of Float of 5.28%.

Dividends & Splits

EGY’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.25, up from 0.13 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.10%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.20% for EGY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 11, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.19 and $1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $2.38.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $140.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $140.29M to a low estimate of $140.29M. As of the current estimate, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.66M, an estimated increase of 104.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.16M, an increase of 35.30% less than the figure of $104.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $150.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150.16M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $597.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $597.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $597.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $354.33M, up 68.60% from the average estimate.