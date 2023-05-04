It’s a good day to be an Incyte Corporation (INCY) shareholder

The price of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) closed at $68.04 in the last session, down -2.74% from day before closing price of $69.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2473747 shares were traded. INCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INCY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on April 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $79 from $81 previously.

On March 24, 2023, SVB Securities Upgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $61.

On January 31, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $100.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on January 31, 2023, with a $100 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Pasquale Maria E sold 802 shares for $84.06 per share. The transaction valued at 67,416 led to the insider holds 68,524 shares of the business.

Pasquale Maria E sold 60,024 shares of INCY for $5,086,569 on Jan 30. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 68,524 shares after completing the transaction at $84.74 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Iyengar Vijay K, who serves as the EVP, GMAPPS of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $85.00 each. As a result, the insider received 595,000 and left with 42,835 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INCY now has a Market Capitalization of 16.54B and an Enterprise Value of 13.34B. As of this moment, Incyte’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INCY has reached a high of $86.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INCY traded on average about 1.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 222.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.93M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for INCY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.05M with a Short Ratio of 9.05M, compared to 6.53M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.06% and a Short% of Float of 4.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.5 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.59. EPS for the following year is $4.78, with 15 analysts recommending between $6.18 and $3.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $920.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $962.84M to a low estimate of $887M. As of the current estimate, Incyte Corporation’s year-ago sales were $911.4M, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $965.71M, an increase of 14.60% over than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $999.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $937.1M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.39B, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.48B and the low estimate is $3.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.