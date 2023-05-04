It’s a good day to be an Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) shareholder

The closing price of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) was $0.49 for the day, up 7.84% from the previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0353 from its previous closing price. On the day, 873025 shares were traded. PBLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4111.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PBLA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBLA now has a Market Capitalization of 6.32M and an Enterprise Value of 11.88M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBLA has reached a high of $73.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6315, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.2176.

Shares Statistics:

PBLA traded an average of 3.15M shares per day over the past three months and 8.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.17M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PBLA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.44M, compared to 330.18k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.68% and a Short% of Float of 16.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$10.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.32. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$1.49.