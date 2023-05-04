It’s an appealing income play to consider Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP)

As of close of business last night, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.25, down -12.24% from its previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0320 from its previous closing price. On the day, 976518 shares were traded. ALPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2510.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALPP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on August 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.75.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALPP now has a Market Capitalization of 59.86M and an Enterprise Value of 101.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALPP has reached a high of $1.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4682, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6127.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALPP traded 494.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 951.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.65M. Insiders hold about 2.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ALPP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.18M with a Short Ratio of 12.18M, compared to 10.91M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 6.97%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.03M and the low estimate is $146.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.