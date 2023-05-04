It’s an appealing income play to consider The RealReal Inc. (REAL)

The closing price of The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) was $1.05 for the day, up 1.94% from the previous closing price of $1.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2365229 shares were traded. REAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of REAL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Sahi Levesque Rati sold 14,054 shares for $1.38 per share. The transaction valued at 19,395 led to the insider holds 642,838 shares of the business.

Sahi Levesque Rati sold 11,787 shares of REAL for $17,359 on Nov 20. The President now owns 656,892 shares after completing the transaction at $1.47 per share. On Nov 20, another insider, Suko Todd A, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer and Secret of the company, sold 11,174 shares for $1.47 each. As a result, the insider received 16,459 and left with 374,191 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REAL now has a Market Capitalization of 110.17M and an Enterprise Value of 412.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REAL has reached a high of $5.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2441, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6588.

Shares Statistics:

REAL traded an average of 3.22M shares per day over the past three months and 3.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.75M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.70% stake in the company. Shares short for REAL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.89M with a Short Ratio of 15.89M, compared to 12.68M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.01% and a Short% of Float of 16.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.88 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $146M to a low estimate of $138.3M. As of the current estimate, The RealReal Inc.’s year-ago sales were $146.7M, an estimated decrease of -3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $155.53M, an increase of 0.70% over than the figure of -$3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $161.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $143.3M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $658.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $585.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $627.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $603.49M, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $731.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $816.6M and the low estimate is $669.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.