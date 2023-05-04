It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Braze Inc. (BRZE) stock

The price of Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) closed at $26.18 in the last session, down -2.53% from day before closing price of $26.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1765317 shares were traded. BRZE stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.76.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRZE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $35 from $40 previously.

On February 17, 2023, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $34.

On January 12, 2023, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on January 12, 2023, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when BROWN MICHAEL MAURICE sold 27,727 shares for $32.63 per share. The transaction valued at 904,656 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BROWN MICHAEL MAURICE sold 11,688 shares of BRZE for $381,347 on Apr 14. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $32.63 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, Wiseman Susan, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $33.32 each. As a result, the insider received 333,200 and left with 88,253 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRZE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.18B and an Enterprise Value of 2.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRZE has reached a high of $50.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.12.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRZE traded on average about 543.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 588.12k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 95.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.56M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BRZE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.42M, compared to 2.73M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.55% and a Short% of Float of 6.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $98.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $99.89M to a low estimate of $95.52M. As of the current estimate, Braze Inc.’s year-ago sales were $77.5M, an estimated increase of 27.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $105.69M, an increase of 22.70% less than the figure of $27.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104.61M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRZE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $441.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $434.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $436.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $355.43M, up 22.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $535.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $548.83M and the low estimate is $520.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.