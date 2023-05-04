Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The price of Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) closed at $0.53 in the last session, down -3.25% from day before closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0179 from its previous closing price. On the day, 689195 shares were traded. KSCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5649 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5251.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KSCP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KSCP now has a Market Capitalization of 32.84M and an Enterprise Value of 74.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KSCP has reached a high of $4.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7987, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9946.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KSCP traded on average about 787.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 755.46k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.06M. Insiders hold about 6.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KSCP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.67M, compared to 1.3M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.55% and a Short% of Float of 4.55%.