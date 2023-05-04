Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Shares Rise by 0.35% to Close at $80.89

The closing price of Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) was $80.89 for the day, up 0.35% from the previous closing price of $80.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2052758 shares were traded. LDOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LDOS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on March 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $95 from $120 previously.

On December 08, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $130.

On August 30, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $106.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Sector Perform rating on August 30, 2022, with a $106 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Fubini David G sold 6,189 shares for $109.20 per share. The transaction valued at 675,839 led to the insider holds 12,463 shares of the business.

Cage Christopher R sold 1,601 shares of LDOS for $170,523 on Dec 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 13,874 shares after completing the transaction at $106.51 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Fubini David G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,186 shares for $109.70 each. As a result, the insider received 678,604 and left with 18,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LDOS now has a Market Capitalization of 12.66B and an Enterprise Value of 17.63B. As of this moment, Leidos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LDOS has reached a high of $110.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.02.

Shares Statistics:

LDOS traded an average of 925.41K shares per day over the past three months and 1.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.44M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LDOS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 1.84M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 1.72%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, LDOS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.55. The current Payout Ratio is 28.90% for LDOS, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 405:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.73 and a low estimate of $1.59, while EPS last year was $1.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.69, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.84 and $6.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.65. EPS for the following year is $7.35, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.78 and $6.97.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.79B to a low estimate of $3.66B. As of the current estimate, Leidos Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.6B, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.75B, an increase of 5.50% over than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.69B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LDOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.4B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.98B and the low estimate is $15.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.