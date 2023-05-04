LendingTree Inc. (TREE) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) was $18.49 for the day, up 5.60% from the previous closing price of $17.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512707 shares were traded. TREE stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.32.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TREE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on February 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $36 from $46 previously.

Northland Capital Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on May 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when LEBDA DOUGLAS R bought 18,268 shares for $38.63 per share. The transaction valued at 705,740 led to the insider holds 214,859 shares of the business.

LEBDA DOUGLAS R bought 65,062 shares of TREE for $2,084,204 on Jan 23. The Chairman & CEO now owns 65,062 shares after completing the transaction at $32.03 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, LEBDA DOUGLAS R, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $22.74 each. As a result, the insider received 909,592 and left with 960,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TREE now has a Market Capitalization of 322.79M and an Enterprise Value of 936.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 56.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TREE has reached a high of $84.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.93.

Shares Statistics:

TREE traded an average of 278.96K shares per day over the past three months and 297.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.88M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TREE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 858.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 981.11k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.70% and a Short% of Float of 9.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.13 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $2.81, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.52 and $2.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $251M to a low estimate of $190.48M. As of the current estimate, LendingTree Inc.’s year-ago sales were $261.92M, an estimated decrease of -18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $219.73M, a decrease of -8.50% over than the figure of -$18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $262M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $187.08M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TREE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $949.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $760.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $841.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $984.99M, down -14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $927.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $810.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.