LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) Stocks Hit Low of $3.3900 Before Closing at $3.50

After finishing at $3.40 in the prior trading day, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) closed at $3.50, up 2.94%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 575443 shares were traded. LL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2020, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $18.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on January 21, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Rhodes Famous P bought 6,635 shares for $9.86 per share. The transaction valued at 65,391 led to the insider holds 31,625 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LL now has a Market Capitalization of 100.61M and an Enterprise Value of 295.51M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 44.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LL has reached a high of $15.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7928, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4984.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 598.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 584.63k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 28.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.58M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.59M, compared to 1.96M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.87% and a Short% of Float of 9.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$0.62.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $258.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $258.4M to a low estimate of $258.4M. As of the current estimate, LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $279.03M, an estimated decrease of -7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $279M, a decrease of -6.70% over than the figure of -$7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $279M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $279M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $957.93M, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.