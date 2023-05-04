Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Stocks Reach New Highs at $2.27 During Trading Session

After finishing at $2.36 in the prior trading day, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) closed at $2.27, down -3.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20339784 shares were traded. LYG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LYG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYG now has a Market Capitalization of 40.21B. As of this moment, Lloyds’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYG has reached a high of $2.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3726, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2160.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 12.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 16.88B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.44B. Insiders hold about 81.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LYG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.25M with a Short Ratio of 8.25M, compared to 8.88M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LYG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.02, compared to 0.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.82%. The current Payout Ratio is 21.15% for LYG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 05, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.