LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The closing price of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) was $187.67 for the day, down -4.32% from the previous closing price of $196.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1198496 shares were traded. LPLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $198.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $187.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LPLA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on April 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $205 from $245 previously.

On November 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $281 to $239.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Arnold Dan H. sold 38,444 shares for $246.20 per share. The transaction valued at 9,464,734 led to the insider holds 154,884 shares of the business.

Audette Matthew J sold 7,111 shares of LPLA for $1,750,480 on Feb 27. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 12,644 shares after completing the transaction at $246.17 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Oroschakoff Michelle, who serves as the Managing Director of the company, sold 4,809 shares for $246.18 each. As a result, the insider received 1,183,882 and left with 23,852 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPLA now has a Market Capitalization of 16.42B. As of this moment, LPL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPLA has reached a high of $271.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $165.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 213.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 224.72.

Shares Statistics:

LPLA traded an average of 1.02M shares per day over the past three months and 1.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.11M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.84% stake in the company. Shares short for LPLA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 899.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.90M, compared to 1.32M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.15%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.05, LPLA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.99.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.59 and a low estimate of $3.74, while EPS last year was $2.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.12, with high estimates of $4.71 and low estimates of $3.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.38 and $15.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.87. EPS for the following year is $18.24, with 12 analysts recommending between $20.04 and $16.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.48B to a low estimate of $2.44B. As of the current estimate, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.04B, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.52B, an increase of 16.60% less than the figure of $20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.48B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.6B, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.15B and the low estimate is $10.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.