Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s EPS estimates by 2 analysts

As of close of business last night, Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.66, down -14.29% from its previous closing price of $0.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8080869 shares were traded. MGTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5686.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MGTA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $7 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P. sold 1,500,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,230,000 led to the insider holds 3,058,204 shares of the business.

Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P. sold 2,200,000 shares of MGTA for $1,826,000 on Feb 07. The 10% Owner now owns 4,558,204 shares after completing the transaction at $0.83 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGTA now has a Market Capitalization of 47.37M and an Enterprise Value of -34.71M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGTA has reached a high of $2.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7758, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0999.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MGTA traded 1.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.19M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MGTA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.06M with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 1.5M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.20%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.02 and $0.01.