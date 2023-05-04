Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) closed at $2.28 in the last session, up 3.17% from day before closing price of $2.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3819533 shares were traded. MEGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MEGL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.90 and its Current Ratio is at 20.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MEGL now has a Market Capitalization of 29.57M and an Enterprise Value of 14.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEGL has reached a high of $249.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6106, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3304.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MEGL traded on average about 2.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.73M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 20.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.40M. Insiders hold about 62.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MEGL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 58.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 39.19k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.