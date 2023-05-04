MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) closed at $298.56 in the last session, down -6.43% from day before closing price of $319.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$20.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510200 shares were traded. MKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $316.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $297.24.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MKTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Atlantic Equities on March 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $403 from $321 previously.

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $285.

On August 17, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $231.Rosenblatt initiated its Sell rating on August 17, 2022, with a $231 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Pintoff Scott sold 250 shares for $358.80 per share. The transaction valued at 89,700 led to the insider holds 7,156 shares of the business.

Roupie Christophe Pierre Danie sold 604 shares of MKTX for $221,414 on Mar 03. The Head of EMEA and APAC now owns 5,882 shares after completing the transaction at $366.58 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Begleiter Steven L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $348.73 each. As a result, the insider received 348,730 and left with 8,538 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKTX now has a Market Capitalization of 11.68B and an Enterprise Value of 11.43B. As of this moment, MarketAxess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKTX has reached a high of $399.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $217.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 353.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 295.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MKTX traded on average about 355.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 370.42k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.67M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MKTX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.15M with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 988.75k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.09% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MKTX is 2.88, which was 2.82 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.69.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.03 and a low estimate of $1.69, while EPS last year was $1.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.86, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $1.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.97 and $7.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.57. EPS for the following year is $8.74, with 13 analysts recommending between $9.3 and $8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $195.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $204M to a low estimate of $191.9M. As of the current estimate, MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $182.23M, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $196.42M, an increase of 14.10% over than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $206.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $188.6M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $828.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $778.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $800.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $718.3M, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $899.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $937.1M and the low estimate is $860M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.