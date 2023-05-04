MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Records -8.08% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) was $6.14 for the day, down -8.08% from the previous closing price of $6.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 549008 shares were traded. MAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.04.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MAX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On December 20, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $14.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Yi Steven sold 30,698 shares for $15.71 per share. The transaction valued at 482,302 led to the insider holds 1,036,553 shares of the business.

Nonko Eugene sold 15,698 shares of MAX for $248,094 on Feb 27. The insider now owns 542,723 shares after completing the transaction at $15.80 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Yi Steven, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $16.34 each. As a result, the insider received 817,015 and left with 1,067,251 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAX now has a Market Capitalization of 590.99M and an Enterprise Value of 759.51M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAX has reached a high of $17.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.33.

Shares Statistics:

MAX traded an average of 227.63K shares per day over the past three months and 400.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.38M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 511.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.51M, compared to 540.8k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.