Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) was $37.44 for the day, down -17.31% from the previous closing price of $45.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2499023 shares were traded. MRCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.13.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MRCY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $54 from $66 previously.

On October 27, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $55.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on May 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $56 to $72.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when ASLETT MARK sold 4,780 shares for $52.81 per share. The transaction valued at 252,449 led to the insider holds 508,858 shares of the business.

CAMBRIA CHRISTOPHER C sold 419 shares of MRCY for $22,129 on Feb 22. The EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary now owns 116,567 shares after completing the transaction at $52.81 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Stevison James Mitch, who serves as the EVP, President Mission Systems of the company, sold 368 shares for $52.81 each. As a result, the insider received 19,435 and left with 57,947 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRCY now has a Market Capitalization of 3.00B and an Enterprise Value of 3.50B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRCY has reached a high of $65.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.23.

Shares Statistics:

MRCY traded an average of 278.68K shares per day over the past three months and 464.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.63M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.19% stake in the company. Shares short for MRCY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 2.09M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.89. EPS for the following year is $2.27, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $1.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $333M to a low estimate of $308M. As of the current estimate, Mercury Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $289.73M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $238.13M, an increase of 9.30% less than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $241.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $233.49M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $995.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $988.2M, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.