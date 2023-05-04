Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) closed the day trading at $1.24 up 3.33% from the previous closing price of $1.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2243301 shares were traded. MREO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2947 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1850.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MREO, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On May 05, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On April 05, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Needham initiated its Buy rating on April 05, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MREO now has a Market Capitalization of 117.47M and an Enterprise Value of 63.50M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MREO has reached a high of $1.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9303, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9627.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MREO traded about 1.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MREO traded about 1.91M shares per day. A total of 124.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.99M. Shares short for MREO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.90M, compared to 3.83M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.