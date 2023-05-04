Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) closed at $21.22 down -0.09% from its previous closing price of $21.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1294531 shares were traded. MCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Sigrist Greg bought 1,000 shares for $35.97 per share. The transaction valued at 35,970 led to the insider holds 13,842 shares of the business.

Gold David J bought 500 shares of MCB for $19,000 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 22,231 shares after completing the transaction at $38.00 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Reinhardt William, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,488 shares for $33.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,056 and bolstered with 16,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCB now has a Market Capitalization of 346.00M. As of this moment, Metropolitan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCB has reached a high of $94.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MCB has traded an average of 522.73K shares per day and 679.42k over the past ten days. A total of 10.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.46M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MCB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.67M, compared to 555.84k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.50% and a Short% of Float of 15.51%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.73 and a low estimate of $1.72, while EPS last year was $2.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.75, with high estimates of $1.77 and low estimates of $1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.56 and $7.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.55. EPS for the following year is $7.87, with 2 analysts recommending between $8.01 and $7.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $62.78M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $64M to a low estimate of $61.56M. As of the current estimate, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $62.3M, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.29M, a decrease of -6.30% less than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.58M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $259M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $254.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $256.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $255.75M, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $278.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $281.09M and the low estimate is $276M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.