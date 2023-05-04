MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.17 During Trading Session

After finishing at $0.89 in the prior trading day, MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) closed at $1.17, up 31.46%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1064820 shares were traded. INKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INKT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when WIINBERG ULF bought 16,661 shares for $1.39 per share. The transaction valued at 23,209 led to the insider holds 298,300 shares of the business.

WIINBERG ULF bought 3,339 shares of INKT for $4,438 on Jul 18. The Director now owns 281,639 shares after completing the transaction at $1.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INKT now has a Market Capitalization of 72.91M and an Enterprise Value of 137.51M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INKT has reached a high of $4.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0047, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1798.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 49.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 308.01k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 33.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.68M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for INKT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 48.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 42.18k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.84, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$0.99.