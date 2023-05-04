Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Mobileye Global Inc.’s stock clocked out at $36.05, down -2.04% from its previous closing price of $36.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2223358 shares were traded. MBLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.70.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MBLY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 19, 2023, Daiwa Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

On February 15, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $60.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on February 15, 2023, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Shashua Amnon bought 476,191 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000,011 led to the insider holds 476,191 shares of the business.

GELSINGER PATRICK P bought 120,000 shares of MBLY for $2,520,000 on Oct 28. The Director now owns 120,000 shares after completing the transaction at $21.00 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Pambianchi Christine M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 70,000 shares for $21.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,470,000 and bolstered with 70,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBLY now has a Market Capitalization of 30.18B and an Enterprise Value of 32.83B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 58.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBLY has reached a high of $48.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MBLY traded 2.47M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 820.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.36M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 134.77% stake in the company. Shares short for MBLY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 11.29M with a Short Ratio of 11.29M, compared to 10.35M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 21.74%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MBLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.87B, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.99B and the low estimate is $2.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.