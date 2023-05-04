Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

As of close of business last night, Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $43.51, down -2.62% from its previous closing price of $44.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523120 shares were traded. COOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COOP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 21, 2021, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $44 to $38.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on April 06, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Bray Jesse K sold 21,000 shares for $46.59 per share. The transaction valued at 978,390 led to the insider holds 603,871 shares of the business.

Bray Jesse K sold 21,000 shares of COOP for $816,480 on Mar 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 624,871 shares after completing the transaction at $38.88 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Bray Jesse K, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 21,000 shares for $47.08 each. As a result, the insider received 988,680 and left with 652,371 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COOP now has a Market Capitalization of 3.25B and an Enterprise Value of 8.28B. As of this moment, Mr.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COOP has reached a high of $48.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COOP traded 686.18K shares on average per day over the past three months and 636.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.82M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for COOP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.04M with a Short Ratio of 3.04M, compared to 3.3M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.47% and a Short% of Float of 6.37%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.6 and $5.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.27. EPS for the following year is $6.94, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.79 and $6.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $409.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $418.4M to a low estimate of $379M. As of the current estimate, Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $599M, an estimated decrease of -31.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $427.54M, a decrease of -16.20% over than the figure of -$31.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $441.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $403M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.46B, down -34.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.09B and the low estimate is $1.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.