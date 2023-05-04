NatWest Group plc (NWG) Stock Price Peaks at $6.45 During Trading

As of close of business last night, NatWest Group plc’s stock clocked out at $6.36, down -1.85% from its previous closing price of $6.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3008849 shares were traded. NWG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NWG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NWG now has a Market Capitalization of 31.20B. As of this moment, NatWest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 22.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWG has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NWG traded 1.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.84B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.94B. Insiders hold about 68.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NWG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.68M, compared to 3.74M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.14, NWG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.34. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.